Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.1% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $79.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,976,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,760,021. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average of $83.55. The stock has a market cap of $201.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

