Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.1% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $360.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,230. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.59. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

