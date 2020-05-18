PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Trading Up 7.7% After Dividend Announcement

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) traded up 7.7% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.37, 559,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 368,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.52%.

PBFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The stock has a market cap of $540.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 83.83%. The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. PBF Logistics’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics LP will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 318,344 shares of company stock worth $1,553,425 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 164.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 838,560 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 246.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 169,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

