Pi Financial Boosts Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Price Target to C$12.20

Posted by on May 18th, 2020

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) had its price objective upped by Pi Financial from C$10.85 to C$12.20 in a report published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VCM stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.85. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.91. Vecima Networks has a twelve month low of C$7.51 and a twelve month high of C$11.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $243.42 million and a P/E ratio of -108.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.00%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

