Pi Financial Boosts Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Price Target to C$12.20

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) had its price objective upped by Pi Financial from C$10.85 to C$12.20 in a report published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VCM stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.85. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.91. Vecima Networks has a twelve month low of C$7.51 and a twelve month high of C$11.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $243.42 million and a P/E ratio of -108.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.00%.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

