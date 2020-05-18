Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Update

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the April 30th total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PW traded up $2.40 on Monday, hitting $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,620. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Power REIT stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 145,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 7.58% of Power REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

