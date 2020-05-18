Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director Ursuline F. Foley Buys 2,000 Shares

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director Ursuline F. Foley purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $24,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,268.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PFS traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.84. 631,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,854. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $761.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

