Raymond James Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $330.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVDA. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.69.

NVDA traded up $10.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,269,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,148,138. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.30. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $340.02. The company has a market cap of $215.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

