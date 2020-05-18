Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Director Acquires $41,940.00 in Stock

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Director Roel C. Campos acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $41,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,731.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Regional Management stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,117. The company has a market capitalization of $174.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.60. Regional Management Corp has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 38.33, a current ratio of 33.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regional Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Regional Management by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Regional Management by 51.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 16,803.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

