Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Short Interest Update

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the April 30th total of 77,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,695. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the first quarter worth $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the first quarter worth $63,000.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

