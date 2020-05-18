Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Down 81.6% in May

Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the April 30th total of 56,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sachem Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period.

Sachem Capital stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.29. 145,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,887. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

