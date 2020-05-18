Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Sells $405,800.00 in Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $405,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,369,140.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 843,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,444. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -227.86 and a beta of 2.05.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,139 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,991,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,745,000 after purchasing an additional 367,480 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,601,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,648 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,000,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,813,000 after purchasing an additional 67,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,941,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

