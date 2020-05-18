Schnieders Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.4% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Network lifted its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $7,519,349 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.30.

Shares of FB traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,147,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,723,246. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $608.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

