Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.2% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $7.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.45. 2,275,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.25. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

