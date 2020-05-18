Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises 1.3% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after buying an additional 2,729,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,742,000 after acquiring an additional 459,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,919,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,293,000 after acquiring an additional 442,995 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,393,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

