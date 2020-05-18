Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.1% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.52. 8,480,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,244,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

