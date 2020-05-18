Schnieders Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.04.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,302,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.67 and its 200-day moving average is $219.28. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.