Schnieders Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.07. 21,472,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,759,922. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

