Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 2,950 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 24,827,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,744,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.