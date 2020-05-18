Scott Belsky Sells 600 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Belsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.67 on Monday, reaching $367.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,351,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,433. The firm has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

