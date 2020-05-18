Short Interest in Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Drops By 29.0%

Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 18,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

LEU traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 40,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,525. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 108.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

