Short Interest in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Decreases By 30.0%

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,150,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 14,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC raised their target price on New Gold from $0.75 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.55 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.07.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.03. 3,847,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131,398. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in New Gold by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,608,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after purchasing an additional 533,637 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 43,627,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after buying an additional 4,483,657 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its holdings in New Gold by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 30,981,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 4,048,983 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in New Gold by 4.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,675,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after buying an additional 1,247,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,058,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 1,101,772 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.