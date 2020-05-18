Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Update

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the April 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

SVM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of SVM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.53. 4,629,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,640. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,805,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,347,000 after buying an additional 11,611,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,545,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,001 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,806,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 804,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,472,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,000.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

