Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 237.2% from the April 30th total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.
Solitario Zinc stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.25. 144,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,865. Solitario Zinc has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.38.
About Solitario Zinc
Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.
Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.