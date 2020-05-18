Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 237.2% from the April 30th total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

Solitario Zinc stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.25. 144,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,865. Solitario Zinc has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

