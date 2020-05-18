Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Up 7% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) shot up 7% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $27.84, 202,381 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 170,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Specifically, Director Tony K. Morgan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.82 per share, for a total transaction of $32,820.00. Also, insider John Robert Garrett bought 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $30,318.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,783. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,573 shares of company stock worth $99,496 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.49.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.36). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 29.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 61.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

