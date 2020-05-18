SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 11,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,651. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.54. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.1098 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

