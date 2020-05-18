Steven Gerard White Acquires 3,500 Shares of Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Steven Gerard White bought 3,500 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,825.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.34. 79,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,575. Business First Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $236.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.68 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Business First Bancshares Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

BFST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

