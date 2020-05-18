Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Oak Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Oak Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 2.6% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

SYK traded up $11.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.92. 1,934,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,559. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

