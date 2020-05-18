SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Update

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SSY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.80. 84,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,042. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.81 million for the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, which includes a 18 bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia, as well as offers information technology services.

