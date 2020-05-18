Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Update

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, an increase of 141.1% from the April 30th total of 66,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SDPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Superior Drilling Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.86% of Superior Drilling Products worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 77,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,894. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.21.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.