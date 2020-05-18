TaaS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $231.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. TaaS has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $231.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00005102 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042579 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.70 or 0.03368420 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00053980 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031149 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001965 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

