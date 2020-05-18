The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Up 8.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)’s stock price traded up 8.8% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.27, 2,319,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,529,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Specifically, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 265,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,495,468.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,115,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,871,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David J. Venturella acquired 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $97,623.90. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 681,487 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,937 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.04%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,191,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The GEO Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

