TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Short Interest Up 59.1% in May

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the April 30th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.25. 3,367,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,599. TransAtlantic Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.47 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,838 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

