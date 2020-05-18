Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Given New C$0.05 Price Target at Raymond James

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$0.10 to C$0.05 in a report released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.10 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cormark dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.21.

TSE TV remained flat at $C$0.07 on Friday. 4,148,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,073. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

