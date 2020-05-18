Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Cut to C$0.10 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research report report published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TV. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.10 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.21.

TSE TV remained flat at $C$0.07 on Friday. 4,148,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,073. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

