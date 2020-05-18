Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given a C$0.65 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$0.65 target price on Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) in a report published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cormark cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Trican Well Service from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.88.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TSE TCW traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.66. 539,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.51. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$1.45.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$163.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$152.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert Allen Brooks acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$25,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,075.60. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,551 in the last three months.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.