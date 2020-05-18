Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Increased to C$0.80 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.88.

Trican Well Service stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 539,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.84. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$1.45.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$163.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trican Well Service news, Director Gilbert Allen Brooks bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,075.60. Insiders have bought a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $43,551 over the last 90 days.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

