Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Trio-Tech International stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio-Tech International stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Trio-Tech International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

