Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Purchases $37,150.00 in Stock

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 563,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,189,791.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.83. 25,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,957. The company has a market capitalization of $124.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ultralife Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33.

Get Ultralife alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULBI. TheStreet downgraded Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.