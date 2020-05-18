Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Purchases $37,150.00 in Stock

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 563,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,189,791.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ULBI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.83. 25,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,957. The company has a market capitalization of $124.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ultralife Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULBI. TheStreet downgraded Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.