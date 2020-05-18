Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

UNS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Uni Select from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Uni Select from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of UNS stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.21. 159,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,074. Uni Select has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$13.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.48 million and a PE ratio of -6.83.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$544.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uni Select will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Uni Select’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.66%.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

