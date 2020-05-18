Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at National Bank Financial

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni Select’s FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UNS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Uni Select from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Sunday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Uni Select from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Uni Select alerts:

UNS traded down C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$3.21. The company had a trading volume of 159,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,074. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.63. Uni Select has a 1-year low of C$2.90 and a 1-year high of C$13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $175.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$544.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$568.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uni Select will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. Uni Select’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.66%.

Uni Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.