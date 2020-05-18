Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 31,768 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

NYSE UNP traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,422,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $106.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.38. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

