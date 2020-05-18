UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,358 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,014,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,016. The firm has a market cap of $275.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.