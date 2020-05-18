Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Position Lifted by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.7% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $38,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,669,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $87.19. 3,573,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,643. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.