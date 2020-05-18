vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Director Hersh Kozlov Buys 10,000 Shares

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Director Hersh Kozlov acquired 10,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VTVT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 619,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,773. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. vTv Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $194.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of -1.99.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 206.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 181,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 15,237.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 128,303 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

