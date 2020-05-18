Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4575 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 44 years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

WBA stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

