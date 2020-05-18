Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,823 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Walmart were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 over the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $127.66. 12,816,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,329,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.05 and a 200 day moving average of $118.73.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

