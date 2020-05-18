West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director George D. Milligan Buys 5,000 Shares

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,344.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

West Bancorporation stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 69,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,588. The firm has a market cap of $257.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 10,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 38.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

