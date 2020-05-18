WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the April 30th total of 76,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 282,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WidePoint stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,200. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.62.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.02 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on WYY shares. B. Riley upped their target price on WidePoint from $0.70 to $0.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised WidePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WidePoint stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of WidePoint at the end of the most recent quarter.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.