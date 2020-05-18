Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $126,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.25. 6,656,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349,703. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average is $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

