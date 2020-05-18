Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Increases Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,781,000 after buying an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $6.02 on Monday, hitting $179.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,652,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.27 and a 200-day moving average of $192.95.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

